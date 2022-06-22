Water service disruptions expected for some customers in Cusseta

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - A few improvements projects are expected to cause disruptions to water service this week in Cusseta, according to the Unified Government of Cusseta - Chattahoochee County.

The following areas should anticipate water service interferences:

Wednesday: Highway 26 near Red Canyon Road and surrounding areas. Officials say there will be low water pressure due to repairing of a leak.

Wednesday or Thursday: Cooper Trailer Park and nearby areas including McNaughton Street. A maximum 4-hour repair is expected to fix a water leak, according to officials. They did not say what time this project will begin.

Friday: Old Highway 280 / Old Friendship Road and surrounding area. Crews are also expected to replace a fire hydrant. Officials say the interruption is expected to last from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

