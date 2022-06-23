Alabama nurse, mother talks about importance of COVID vaccination for children

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - COVID vaccines are now available for children five and under.

Although COVID vaccines are recommended, other vaccines are required before kids can enroll in school.

A series of back-to-school vaccination clinics are being held at county health departments all across East Alabama.

Many appointments are available during the summer months. However, as we get closer to the start of school, it may be more challenging to get the vaccines your kids need to start school.

You want to do what’s best for your kids in the best way possible.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, vaccinating your kids before school can protect them from severe or sometimes deadly diseases like measles, mumps and rubella.

Nurse Lynn LeBaron says some parents have been overwhelmed with getting COVID vaccines for their families and have failed to ensure their kids are up-to-date on the standard vaccines.

“It’s important that everyone is up to date on their immunizations when they’re going back to school this year. That they have an opportunity to do this ahead of time, so they’re ready for school when school starts,” explained the nurse.

Mother of three Amber McLain says all her kids have gotten vaccinated to keep healthy and avoid the risk of diseases.

“There are things that come into the public that we can’t see with the naked eye, and so it’s the same thing as if you were to protect your children in a hostile situation is a bacterial thing.”

Alabama state laws require all children to present an up-to-date certificate of immunization when enrolling in any childcare center or school.

LeBaron says kids can get vaccinated as early as two months old to avoid spreading diseases.

“Even before school age, there are a series of vaccines that they need to get. The next series of vaccines say at four months builds on what they got at two months and the same thing at six months.”

She says to schedule an appointment and bring your insurance card. If you don’t have insurance, she says they will be able to work with you to make sure your kids get their vaccinations.

If you still need to vaccinate your kids, click here for the dates and times in your area to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.