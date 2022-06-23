Columbus restaurant weigh in on effects of food price inflation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Restaurants that survived the pandemic also deal with the threat of inflation.

The owner of Roz Cafe in Columbus, just one of the restaurants we talked to today, tells us higher prices for everything and a shortage of supplies are taking a toll on her business.

Items like chicken and paper products are becoming increasingly difficult to get from suppliers.

“Small business we are really struggling to try to with labor costs and the food costs and the gas prices and everything we taking it day by day to just stay open,” said Roz Murray, owner of Roz Cafe.

Before COVID, a case of chicken wings cost $60. It now costs Roz Cafe $360 for less than a hundred wings.

They have had to change the menu a lot to give her customers.

