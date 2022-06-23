Goodbye Triple Digit Temperatures?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We reached the triple digits once again the Chattahoochee Valley, that is the second day in a row! But we will definitely see some relief from this heat in the coming days with rain on the way. For your Friday, we are expecting clear and sunny conditions to start your day, but the rain is going to roll in around lunch time. You can expect scattered storms throughout the evening with temperatures reaching the upper 90s once again. The rain will clear in the early morning hours of Saturday but we see those showers begin to fire up again around lunch. Saturday is looking to be the wetter day of the weekend as the rain coverage for Sunday is to be 20%. Cloudy conditions are are going to persist this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the humidity returning. Drying out slightly into Monday but the rain makes its return on Tuesday. Keep your umbrellas close as the rain is planning on staying until Friday. Rain next week is for sure a good thing because we are going to see our temperatures returning to the low 90s!

