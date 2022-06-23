Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Goodbye Triple Digit Temperatures?

Allie Ann’s Forecast
Rainy Day in the Valley
Rainy Day in the Valley(Terri Ellis Brown)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We reached the triple digits once again the Chattahoochee Valley, that is the second day in a row! But we will definitely see some relief from this heat in the coming days with rain on the way. For your Friday, we are expecting clear and sunny conditions to start your day, but the rain is going to roll in around lunch time. You can expect scattered storms throughout the evening with temperatures reaching the upper 90s once again. The rain will clear in the early morning hours of Saturday but we see those showers begin to fire up again around lunch. Saturday is looking to be the wetter day of the weekend as the rain coverage for Sunday is to be 20%. Cloudy conditions are are going to persist this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the humidity returning. Drying out slightly into Monday but the rain makes its return on Tuesday. Keep your umbrellas close as the rain is planning on staying until Friday. Rain next week is for sure a good thing because we are going to see our temperatures returning to the low 90s!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City

Latest News

Heat safety tips for outside workers
Pecan Tree
Temperatures Slowly Declining Over the Coming Days
Tracking High Temperatures
Heat Sticks Around
chance of rainfall next 7 days
Hot Week with Weekend Relief