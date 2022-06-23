Business Break
LaGrange police searching for male suspect in home invasion

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect involved in a home invasion on June 18.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Xavier Rodriguez.

At around 10:30 p.m., police responded to Lakeview Way regarding a home invasion.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities spoke with the victim. They stated that Rodriguez forced his way into the residence through the rear door and stole an assortment of jewelry.

The suspect was caught on tape, leaving the scene in a silver 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with the GA tag TCP8190.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

