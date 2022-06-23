Business Break
LaGrange police searching for suspects in $20,000 ‘jewelry heist’

LaGrange jewelry store robbery suspects
LaGrange jewelry store robbery suspects(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that happened on Saturday.

The incident occurred at The Treasure Box, located inside LaGrange Mall.

According to the police, a male and female suspect stole over $20,000 worth of jewelry by distracting the store clerk and dropping items into a purse.

A surveillance video shows two males exiting from a vehicle with the male and female suspects and picking them up when they left the store.

If you have any information about the incident or can identify any of the four suspects, contact Detective Spivey at 706-883-2625.

