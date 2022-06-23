Local organization making sure seniors are keeping cool in the heat

Business Break
Local organization making sure seniors keep cool in the heat
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is here and so are the hot temps.

That’s why volunteers with Direct Services are going the extra mile when delivering meals to area seniors.

Direct Service’s CEO Amy Bryan said the organization has one rule of thumb when checking in or delivering meals to their 1200 plus clients in the region when the temps heat up.

“They have to see the client to hand off the meal, and if we don’t see the client they don’t’ answer the door, we call and check in,” said Bryan.

Staff asking extra questions, making sure the client is safe in the high temps.

“I think it’s wonderful, said Direct Services client Nellie Prescott. “Because someone comes and they check on us everyday and we know we’re going to get a good meal when they come and we get to talk to somebody.”

A nourishing meal and something to quench their thirst as hydration is key.

And nurses agree.

“You want to keep water with you preferable at all times, said Lead Nurse at the Columbus Health Department. “If you have to be outside you want to do it early morning or late in the afternoon so that way the sun is not at its highest when it’s beaming down on you.”

Direct services also offering resources to seniors that may need help during the heat wave.

“We actually have a program that we call Material Aide,” said Bryan “So, if we have clients that are in need of a/c repair or even an extra fan in their home, we have the ability to secure those items.”

For more information on resources from Direct Services you can visit their website.

