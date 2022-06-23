Business Break
Local school uses Soap Box Derby racing to prepare students in STEM

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One school is using Soap Box Derby racing as a way to prepare students to excel in STEM areas - science, technology, engineering and math.

Emanuel Preparatory School of Math and Science is one of the first schools in the Chattahoochee Valley to implement the Soap Box Derby Race Car Program as part of its curriculum.

The students were introduced to the program as part of summer camp.

They are working toward building an actual race car, implementing a race team, and eventually qualifying to race on a national level.

Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
