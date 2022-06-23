Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Marion County residents upset about no water

(ky3)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s fun bathing in a fire hydrant for kids, but for one Marion County mom and homeowner, it’s no fun at all not having water in her home.

“I want the water fixed,” says homeowner Tristan Fryer.

The taps are dry at her home, and she says she has called the water authority repeatedly and has gotten the same answer.

“I called every single day. I’ve been patient with them. They asked them to give them through the night for the tanks to fill up and call back the next morning, and I did that every day last week,” says Fryer.

And still nothing.

“It’s rough. You can’t do anything, you can’t bathe, you can’t cook, you can’t wash your dishes, you can’t do anything,” says Fryer.

It’s gotten so bad that the county is providing free bottled water for residents without running water.

They have set up pallets of water at the local grocery store.

“It was a whole pallet and a half out there this morning, and it’s almost gone,” says grocery store manager Bobbie Ingram.

We spoke with an official with clear water solutions who told us people living there have been without water because of a lightning strike causing air pockets in the pipes.

They sent us a statement that reads in part.

“We deeply apologize for the continued challenges being faced with our water pressure problems that resulted from a lightning strike. Our crews are working hard to get water back to every household in the county and make sure that water pressures are appropriate,” says Dale Renfroe, CWS project manager.

They went on to tell us they aren’t sure when the water will return, but they are working around the clock to get water to residents.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City

Latest News

if you feel that you are receiving a scammer call, hang up and call the agency for verification...
Experts warn people of QR code scams
Phenix City summer food program hit record numbers
LaGrange police searching for male suspect in home invasion
Alabama nurse, mother talks about importance of COVID vaccination for children
Alabama nurse, mother talks about importance of COVID vaccination for children