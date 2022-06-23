Marion County residents upset about no water

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s fun bathing in a fire hydrant for kids, but for one Marion County mom and homeowner, it’s no fun at all not having water in her home.

“I want the water fixed,” says homeowner Tristan Fryer.

The taps are dry at her home, and she says she has called the water authority repeatedly and has gotten the same answer.

“I called every single day. I’ve been patient with them. They asked them to give them through the night for the tanks to fill up and call back the next morning, and I did that every day last week,” says Fryer.

And still nothing.

“It’s rough. You can’t do anything, you can’t bathe, you can’t cook, you can’t wash your dishes, you can’t do anything,” says Fryer.

It’s gotten so bad that the county is providing free bottled water for residents without running water.

They have set up pallets of water at the local grocery store.

“It was a whole pallet and a half out there this morning, and it’s almost gone,” says grocery store manager Bobbie Ingram.

We spoke with an official with clear water solutions who told us people living there have been without water because of a lightning strike causing air pockets in the pipes.

They sent us a statement that reads in part.

“We deeply apologize for the continued challenges being faced with our water pressure problems that resulted from a lightning strike. Our crews are working hard to get water back to every household in the county and make sure that water pressures are appropriate,” says Dale Renfroe, CWS project manager.

They went on to tell us they aren’t sure when the water will return, but they are working around the clock to get water to residents.

