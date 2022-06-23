Business Break
Advertisement

Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect

Ashley Larkins
Ashley Larkins(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect most wanted by authorities.

31-year-old Ashley Larkins is wanted for failure to register as a state sex offender. Her original charge was child molestation.

According to officials, no one should attempt to apprehend the individual under any circumstance. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on Larkins’ whereabouts, contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.

