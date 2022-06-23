Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect most wanted by authorities.

31-year-old Ashley Larkins is wanted for failure to register as a state sex offender. Her original charge was child molestation.

According to officials, no one should attempt to apprehend the individual under any circumstance. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on Larkins’ whereabouts, contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.

