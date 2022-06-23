Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Senior dog in Harris Co. Humane Society in need of forever, loving family

Pet of the Week: Senior dog in Harris Co. Humane Society in need of forever, loving family
Pet of the Week: Senior dog in Harris Co. Humane Society in need of forever, loving family(Source: Harris County Humane Society)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - This week’s pup might have some age on him, but his puppy love is everlasting.

Scout is a 12-year-old Beagle mix. He is the definition of a 55-pound couch potato, but also loves nothing more than a cozy spot in the bed or a sunny spot in the yard.

Scout doing what he loves best - maxin' AND relaxin'
Scout doing what he loves best - maxin' AND relaxin'(Source: Harris County Humane Society)

Scout is good with cats, but would need a “meet and greet” with any other dog. While he has lived with dogs in the past, as he grows older, he doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan and would prefer to be the only dog in the home or have a slow introduction to another calm senior.

With that being said, Scout is a huge human lover of all ages!

Scout is neutered and up to date on his Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines. He is also heartworm negative, and has been kept of flea, tick, and heartworm preventions.

Scout doing what he loves best - maxin' AND relaxin'
Scout doing what he loves best - maxin' AND relaxin'(Source: Harris County Humane Society)

Due to his age, Scout does have arthritis - which he takes medication daily.

To help Scout feel the love and affection he needs throughout the rest of his senior days, or to check out other pups, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
WTVM Elections: Primary Runoff Results are in

Latest News

File photo provided by the City of Charlottesville
Portion of Chattahoochee Riverwalk closed through July 3 in Columbus
Abel, pictured in the center, was assisting in a car chase when he lost control of his 2017...
Funeral arrangements set for Chambers Co. sheriff’s deputy
Local school uses Soap Box Derby racing to prepare students in STEM
Local school uses Soap Box Derby racing to prepare students in STEM
Local organization making sure seniors keep cool in the heat
Local organization making sure seniors are keeping cool in the heat