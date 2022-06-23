Pet of the Week: Senior dog in Harris Co. Humane Society in need of forever, loving family

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - This week’s pup might have some age on him, but his puppy love is everlasting.

Scout is a 12-year-old Beagle mix. He is the definition of a 55-pound couch potato, but also loves nothing more than a cozy spot in the bed or a sunny spot in the yard.

Scout doing what he loves best - maxin' AND relaxin' (Source: Harris County Humane Society)

Scout is good with cats, but would need a “meet and greet” with any other dog. While he has lived with dogs in the past, as he grows older, he doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan and would prefer to be the only dog in the home or have a slow introduction to another calm senior.

With that being said, Scout is a huge human lover of all ages!

Scout is neutered and up to date on his Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines. He is also heartworm negative, and has been kept of flea, tick, and heartworm preventions.

Due to his age, Scout does have arthritis - which he takes medication daily.

To help Scout feel the love and affection he needs throughout the rest of his senior days, or to check out other pups, click HERE.

