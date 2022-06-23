Business Break
Phenix City summer food program hit record numbers

(WDAM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City School’s summer feeding program is breaking records.

In the program’s first week, almost 11,000 meals were served, and more than 3,000 curbside meals were given to kids under 18 facing food insecurity.

Youth can pick up the food at Central High School, Knowledge Works Learning Academy, Phenix City Youth Center and Roy Martin Center.

Phenix City School officials say the program will change slightly next month.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City

