Phenix City summer food program hit record numbers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City School’s summer feeding program is breaking records.

In the program’s first week, almost 11,000 meals were served, and more than 3,000 curbside meals were given to kids under 18 facing food insecurity.

Youth can pick up the food at Central High School, Knowledge Works Learning Academy, Phenix City Youth Center and Roy Martin Center.

Phenix City School officials say the program will change slightly next month.

