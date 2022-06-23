Phenix City Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Board of Education (PCBOE) announced its new interim superintendent.

Today, Dr. Darrell Seldon was unanimously approved by PCBOE for the position.

Seldon is a Columbus, Ga native with 29 years of instructional and leadership experience.

The new interim superintendent began his career in education as a math teacher after receiving his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with teacher certification from Alabama State University. He later attended Columbus State University for his Master’s Degree and Valdosta State University, where he received his Doctorate.

Seldon gave a statement saying,

“I am truly honored to have this opportunity to lead Phenix City Schools as the Interim Superintendent. I have over 29 years of experience as an educator and leader in various administrative roles. Randy Wilkes has done a phenomenal job in his leadership role over the past eight years. We will continue building upon that foundation to ensure every child is prepared for post-secondary education or the workforce upon graduation.”

This decision came after the board released former Superintendent Randy Wilkes from his contract. During Wilkes’s eight-year tenure, he and Seldon worked closely together.

