Phenix City Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

Phenix City’s Board of Education appoints interim superintendent(Source: Phenix City School Board of Education)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Board of Education (PCBOE) announced its new interim superintendent.

Today, Dr. Darrell Seldon was unanimously approved by PCBOE for the position.

Seldon is a Columbus, Ga native with 29 years of instructional and leadership experience.

The new interim superintendent began his career in education as a math teacher after receiving his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with teacher certification from Alabama State University. He later attended Columbus State University for his Master’s Degree and Valdosta State University, where he received his Doctorate.

Seldon gave a statement saying,

This decision came after the board released former Superintendent Randy Wilkes from his contract. During Wilkes’s eight-year tenure, he and Seldon worked closely together.

