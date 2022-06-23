Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run suspect.

Police say 32-year-old John Colburn was driving a white van that was involved in an accident on Bradley Park Drive at J.R. Allen Parkway on June 22.

Colburn left the scene of the crash prior to police arrival and without providing required information. Colburn currently has outstanding warrants.

Colburn is 5′11 and 175 pounds. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Colburn is encouraged to contact 911.

