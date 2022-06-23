Business Break
Portion of Chattahoochee Riverwalk closed through July 3 in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Columbus continues to enhance the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, a portion of the sidewalk will be closed.

The portion that will be closed runs from Dillingham Street to Bay Avenue and will remain closed off from June 27 until July 3.

During this time, access to the Riverwalk in this area will be closed to all pedestrians and cyclists.

For more information, please call the Engineering Department at 706-653-4441.

