Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to hold drug take-back event

(Drug Enforcement Agency)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a drug take-back.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sumter County Primary School.

Officers will accept any unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

In addition, officers will collect any illegal or illicit drugs, no questions asked. However, no needles will be accepted.

If you have any questions, contact Deputy Julie Webb at 22-942-6946.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
WTVM Elections: Primary Runoff Results are in
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing for nearly 4 weeks
Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing nearly 4 weeks
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Branden Green is accused of raping juvenile in Florida at knifepoint.
LaGrange man accused of raping juvenile at knifepoint in Fla.

Latest News

New Goodwill location to open this fall in Eufaula
United Way of Chattahoochee Valley and Synovus teams up in outreach project
Sinkhole causes road closure on 17th Street in Phenix City
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away