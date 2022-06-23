Temperatures Slowly Declining Over the Coming Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have one more day in the triple digits before we finally start to decrease temperatures slowly across the valley. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 100s again for Thursday will bring in a few pop up storms in the afternoon and evening with the overwhelming majority of us staying dry. By Friday, we will begin to see a better coverage of afternoon pop-up showers and storms while highs return to the upper-90s. For the weekend, highs will be in the mid-90s with a better coverage of pop-up storms on Saturday than Sunday while a front rolls through to usher in lower humidity for Sunday. As we head into next week, we will begin to return to a more typical summertime pattern that we are used to here in the valley. Highs will be in the mid-90s each day with a mix of sun and clouds, some humidity around, and afternoon pop-up showers and storms for some of us.

