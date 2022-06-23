Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Temperatures Slowly Declining Over the Coming Days

Anna’s Forecast
Pecan Tree
Pecan Tree(Beth Claycomb)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have one more day in the triple digits before we finally start to decrease temperatures slowly across the valley. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 100s again for Thursday will bring in a few pop up storms in the afternoon and evening with the overwhelming majority of us staying dry. By Friday, we will begin to see a better coverage of afternoon pop-up showers and storms while highs return to the upper-90s. For the weekend, highs will be in the mid-90s with a better coverage of pop-up storms on Saturday than Sunday while a front rolls through to usher in lower humidity for Sunday. As we head into next week, we will begin to return to a more typical summertime pattern that we are used to here in the valley. Highs will be in the mid-90s each day with a mix of sun and clouds, some humidity around, and afternoon pop-up showers and storms for some of us.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
WTVM Elections: Primary Runoff Results are in

Latest News

Tracking High Temperatures
Heat Sticks Around
chance of rainfall next 7 days
Hot Week with Weekend Relief
Triple digit temperatures spell near record heat mid to late week
We said hello to summer officially at 5:14 AM ET today and Mother Nature agrees! Temperatures...
Official start of summer brings the extreme heat