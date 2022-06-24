Columbus Fire, EMS holds simulation drill at Columbus Airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a simulated helicopter crash at Columbus Airport.

The Columbus Fire Department and EMS are training on what to do in an aircraft emergency.

Usually, during these drills, the department gathers actors and mannequins for the crew to practice different safety and survival techniques.

The department advises residents not to be alarmed by the flames or smoke.

Columbus Fire and EMS held its last simulation in early April of this year.

