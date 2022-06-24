Business Break
Columbus Fire, EMS holds simulation drill at Columbus Airport

(Kate Porter)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a simulated helicopter crash at Columbus Airport.

The Columbus Fire Department and EMS are training on what to do in an aircraft emergency.

Usually, during these drills, the department gathers actors and mannequins for the crew to practice different safety and survival techniques.

The department advises residents not to be alarmed by the flames or smoke.

Columbus Fire and EMS held its last simulation in early April of this year.

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

Phenix City’s Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
if you feel that you are receiving a scammer call, hang up and call the agency for verification...
Experts warn people of QR code scams
Phenix City summer food program hits record numbers
Marion County residents upset about no water