Columbus officers serve as extras in film starring John Travolta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The movie being filmed in Columbus drew some attention today.

The movie Cash Out, starring John Travolta and Kristen Davis, is about a bank robbery gone wrong. So, of course, there are law enforcement officials in the movie.

Members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team met John Travolta.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says the deputies were honored to work with everyone on set and can not wait to see the movie when it comes out.

Earlier this month, Columbus police were also extra in the film.

Production changed their uniform badges and car logos to Seattle Police because the movie is based in Washington state.

We’re told filming wraps on June 23.

