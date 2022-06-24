Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus officers serve as extras in film starring John Travolta

News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The movie being filmed in Columbus drew some attention today.

The movie Cash Out, starring John Travolta and Kristen Davis, is about a bank robbery gone wrong. So, of course, there are law enforcement officials in the movie.

Members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team met John Travolta.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says the deputies were honored to work with everyone on set and can not wait to see the movie when it comes out.

Earlier this month, Columbus police were also extra in the film.

Production changed their uniform badges and car logos to Seattle Police because the movie is based in Washington state.

We’re told filming wraps on June 23.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

Latest News

Phenix City sewage leek in creek connected to the Chattahoochee River
Springer Opera House in Columbus begins hosting shows outdoors
‘The Color Purple’ premieres at the Springer Opera House in Columbus
Your blood type can be printed on the back of your driver's license or state identification card
Outreach organization to assist individuals released from prison in Columbus, Atlanta area with acquiring ID’s
Alabama nurse, mother talks about importance of COVID vaccination for children
Alabama nurse, mother talks about importance of COVID vaccination for children