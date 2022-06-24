Business Break
Columbus pastor, health department weigh in on overturning of Roe v. Wade

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The decision to reverse Roe v Wade came down early this morning.

The decision rocked parts of the country, with people reacting to the ruling.

In Columbus, the only abortion clinic didn’t have much activity.

Forty-three years ago, the Supreme Court ruled it was a woman’s right to choose abortion. Now, that right has been overturned, leaving it up to each state to decide if abortion is legal.

No one was in the parking lot of the only abortion clinic in Columbus. Nor did we see anyone going in and out of the building.

However, next door is a clinic to help women realize that they can choose life.

“So we have always provided case management, and that’s a service that’s provided until the baby’s second birthday.”

That includes counseling, childcare assistance and even a store where new moms can shop for all items for their baby for free.

For Columbus Pastor Jay Bailey of Solid Rock Church, this is less about separation of church and state and more of a moral issue.

“I believe life begins at conception. You know scripture says I knew you before you were in your mother’s womb, so the beauty and sacredness and sanctity of life ought to be protected at all cost.”

For the Columbus Public Health Department, the decision means women still need access to prevention.

“Public health is about prevention, so for us, it’s to know that women can come and get birth control, men can come and get free condoms.”

Abortions have been legal in Georgia for 43 years, but if a proposed Heartbeat Bill passes, it will be illegal to abort a baby passes six weeks.

