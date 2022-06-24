Let it Rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain has finally made return as we have already experienced some showers move through the Chattahoochee Valley this evening. These showers will continue this evening and stick around for the start of your weekend. Put your pool plans on hold for Saturday as the rain is going to make an appearance as early as 8AM and will “reign” the Valley into the late evening hours. We will see rays of sunshine peaking through as we begin to dry out on Sunday with the coverage of rain dropping to 20%, and drying out even more into Monday. With this coming rain, our temperatures are going to cool off slightly throughout the entire weekend and week, with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s. This is definitely a much needed break from the heat we have been experiencing the past week. However, the humidity will be forcing its way back in this week as the temperatures cool. This double whammy of cooling temperatures and rise of humidity is due to the impending rain in store for next week. The rain is looking to kick off on Tuesday and continue to Friday so keep your umbrellas close during your work week ahead.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.