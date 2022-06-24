Business Break
Marion County issues boil water notice to residents

Water boiling in a pot.
(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A boil water notice has been issued for Marion County.

This water boil advisory is related to a water leak on an eight-inch water main. The leak is causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to dangerously low levels.

According to Marion County, when an issue like this occurs, a potential health hazard may exist in areas of zero pressure from backflow and back-siphon water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.

To protect the public from the potential health hazard, citizens who have experienced water outages or low pressure are advised to boil all water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

Citizens should boil the water for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. This process should continue until officials notify them that the water system has been restored to full operation and the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.

For additional questions, contact Marion County Water Department.

