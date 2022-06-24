Business Break
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple search warrants were executed in Muscogee County, leading to numerous arrests.

The following five validated gang members were arrested on June 23:

  • David Bellamy
  • Cordarrold McQueen
  • Marquez Holloway
  • Brandon Scott
  • Travis Smith

All suspects were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking marijuana
  • Trafficking ecstasy
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Possession of drug-related object

A total of $118,251 in cash and a street value of $180,371 in narcotics were recovered from the arrest.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, FBI, DEA, Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in executing these warrants.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

