Police searching for suspect in Salon Centric theft in Opelika
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating a theft on June 17 at Salon Centric.
According to the police, cameras caught a male entering the store at approximately 2:00 p.m.
The suspect stole an estimated $840 in merchandise. He was last seen running in the direction of Harbor Freight.
If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
