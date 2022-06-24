Police searching for suspect in Salon Centric theft in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating a theft on June 17 at Salon Centric.

According to the police, cameras caught a male entering the store at approximately 2:00 p.m.

The suspect stole an estimated $840 in merchandise. He was last seen running in the direction of Harbor Freight.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

