Police searching for suspect in Salon Centric theft in Opelika

Opelika police searching for suspect in Salon Centric theft in Opelika
Opelika police searching for suspect in Salon Centric theft in Opelika(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating a theft on June 17 at Salon Centric.

According to the police, cameras caught a male entering the store at approximately 2:00 p.m.

The suspect stole an estimated $840 in merchandise. He was last seen running in the direction of Harbor Freight.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

