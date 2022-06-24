Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Outreach organization to assist individuals released from prison in Columbus, Atlanta area with acquiring ID’s

Your blood type can be printed on the back of your driver's license or state identification card
Your blood type can be printed on the back of your driver's license or state identification card
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All next month, Georgia is bringing awareness to the challenges people face when they are released from prison.

Governor Brian Kemp even officially approved July as Georgia Re-Entry Awareness Month.

Starting July 5, NewLife-Second Chance Outreach Incorporated will be paying the fees to assist recently released individuals in Columbus and the Atlanta area.

This initiative will help with acquiring their new state ID, birth certificate and bus passes so they can get back and forth to work and school.

They’re holding other sessions like overcoming the challenges encountered by formerly incarcerated people to obtain a bank account and credit products.

To learn how to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

Latest News

Phenix City sewage leek in creek connected to the Chattahoochee River
Springer Opera House in Columbus begins hosting shows outdoors
‘The Color Purple’ premieres at the Springer Opera House in Columbus
Phenix City’s Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
Phenix City Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
Phenix City summer food program hits record numbers