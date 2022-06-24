Outreach organization to assist individuals released from prison in Columbus, Atlanta area with acquiring ID’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All next month, Georgia is bringing awareness to the challenges people face when they are released from prison.

Governor Brian Kemp even officially approved July as Georgia Re-Entry Awareness Month.

Starting July 5, NewLife-Second Chance Outreach Incorporated will be paying the fees to assist recently released individuals in Columbus and the Atlanta area.

This initiative will help with acquiring their new state ID, birth certificate and bus passes so they can get back and forth to work and school.

They’re holding other sessions like overcoming the challenges encountered by formerly incarcerated people to obtain a bank account and credit products.

