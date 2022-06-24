Business Break
Trading the Heat for Humidity

Allie Ann’s Forecast
Summer time, which means splashing around in local pools for some families.
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another hot and humid day ahead of us in the Chattahoochee Valley. We are expecting these conditions to help stir up some rain for us later today, as isolated showers are forecasted to begin around 3PM and last into the early morning hours of Saturday. Don’t count on the rain Friday to leave us just yet because it is sticking around all day Saturday as scattered showers with 30% coverage of our area. With these showers in place, we are going to see our forecasted highs for the weekend and week ahead return to the low 90s, which are the coolest high temperatures we have seen in almost two weeks! However, these highs dropping is a double edged sword in a way as the humidity is jumping back up to conditions where you can practically feel the moisture in the air. The rain coverage dries out slightly heading into Sunday and Monday, but you are going to need your rain boots starting Tuesday into the weekend because we have another rainy week ahead of us here in the Valley

