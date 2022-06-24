Business Break
Woman injured in early morning shooting in Valley

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley police are investigating a shooting that occurred on June 24 at East Sears Street.

According to authorities, at about 6:30 a.m., a woman reported being shot several times while in bed by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported to the emergency room. However, her wounds are said not to be life-threatening.

No suspect has been identified, and the motive is still unknown.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.

