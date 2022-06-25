Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, CPD’s assistant public information officer, police were called to the intersection of Dawson Street and 25th Avenue around 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities say gunshot victims were found. One person was treated at the scene while the other two were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. One of those transported to the hospital was treated and released while the third victim, 45-year-old Marcus Price, was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective K. Baldwin with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4337 or the agency’s homicide line at 706-225-3161.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash,...
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics
Phenix City sewage leak in creek connected to the Chattahoochee River
Phenix City’s Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
Phenix City Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
INTERVIEW: Columbus OB/GYN speaks on women’s health amid recent Roe v. Wade decision

Latest News

Portion of Hwy. 80 in Phenix City closed after crash
Authorities say Edward Barnett could be driving a 2013 Kia Optima that he took without...
Runaway teen, missing vehicle sought by Troup County deputies
Joshua Alex Williams is being held in the Eufaula City Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
Eufaula fire investigated as arson; man charged
1 teen dead, 2 others wounded in LaGrange shooting