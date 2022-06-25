1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, CPD’s assistant public information officer, police were called to the intersection of Dawson Street and 25th Avenue around 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities say gunshot victims were found. One person was treated at the scene while the other two were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. One of those transported to the hospital was treated and released while the third victim, 45-year-old Marcus Price, was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective K. Baldwin with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4337 or the agency’s homicide line at 706-225-3161.

