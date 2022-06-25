Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 teen dead, 2 others wounded in LaGrange shooting

(WYFF)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a shooting that left one teen dead and two others wounded Friday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were called to two businesses, Mason’s World on Hogansville Road and LaGrange Car Wash on Vernon Street, in reference to multiple people shot.

At the car wash, police say a 17-year-old male was found shot in the leg and his passenger, 16-year-old Laquan Dewberry, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. While there, authorities learned the shooting happened at Mason’s World where they found a third victim, a 17-year-old female, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where Dewberry was pronounced dead shortly after arrival and the other teen victims were treated and later released.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at the end of a teen gathering at Mason’s World when at least two groups became engaged in an altercation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
Phenix City sewage leak in creek connected to the Chattahoochee River
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash,...
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics
Phenix City’s Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
Phenix City Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
Georgia AG Chris Carr (Source: WALB)
Georgia AG files court notice requesting Heartbeat Law to go into effect

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Authorities investigating shooting on 25th Avenue, Dawson Street in Columbus
Roe v. Wade falls: Alabama leaders, organizations react to Supreme Court’s vote
INTERVIEW: Columbus OB/GYN speaks on women’s health amid recent Roe v. Wade decision
INTERVIEW: Columbus reverend shares opinion on overturning of Roe v. Wade