Humidity and Rain Chances on the Rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We were very dry leading into the weekend but the rain has finally returned. Chance thunderstorms remain in the forecast into your overnight hours, but we will dry up heading into your Sunday. Clouds will stick around though as we have much more moisture in the air. Temperatures for the coming days will stay around average, with highs topping out in the low 90s. We may even see high temperatures in the 80s by mid-week! However, that humidity will keep things feeling warm and muggy despite the more seasonable temperatures. Rain chances will go back up as we start the work-week, with coverage around 30% through the rest of the week. Models are in disagreement on this, so we will keep you updated here and on the WTVM Weather app as the numbers get hammered out.

