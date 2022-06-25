Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Humidity and Rain Chances on the Rise

Elise’s Forecast
WTVM POP 7Day
WTVM POP 7Day(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We were very dry leading into the weekend but the rain has finally returned. Chance thunderstorms remain in the forecast into your overnight hours, but we will dry up heading into your Sunday. Clouds will stick around though as we have much more moisture in the air. Temperatures for the coming days will stay around average, with highs topping out in the low 90s. We may even see high temperatures in the 80s by mid-week! However, that humidity will keep things feeling warm and muggy despite the more seasonable temperatures. Rain chances will go back up as we start the work-week, with coverage around 30% through the rest of the week. Models are in disagreement on this, so we will keep you updated here and on the WTVM Weather app as the numbers get hammered out.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash,...
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics
Phenix City sewage leak in creek connected to the Chattahoochee River
Phenix City’s Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
Phenix City Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
INTERVIEW: Columbus OB/GYN speaks on women’s health amid recent Roe v. Wade decision

Latest News

WTVM POP 7Day
Incoming Rain for the Valley
Practicing water safety as summer months arrives
Let it Rain
Summer time, which means splashing around in local pools for some families.
Trading the Heat for Humidity
Rainy Day in the Valley
Goodbye Triple Digit Temperatures?