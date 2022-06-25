Northern, Harris County claim victories at District 8 tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two more champions were crowned at the Georgia District 8 tournament Saturday.

First, Northern won the 8-10 boys bracket. They beat Harris County 15-0 in the championship.

Harris County returned the favor in the 9-11 bracket, a 15-2 win for them over Northern in that one.

Congratulations to both teams!

Sports Leader 9 will have coverage of more title games next week.

