Northern, Harris County claim victories at District 8 tournament
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two more champions were crowned at the Georgia District 8 tournament Saturday.
First, Northern won the 8-10 boys bracket. They beat Harris County 15-0 in the championship.
Harris County returned the favor in the 9-11 bracket, a 15-2 win for them over Northern in that one.
Congratulations to both teams!
Sports Leader 9 will have coverage of more title games next week.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.