Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northern, Harris County claim victories at District 8 tournament

(Source: Georgia District 8 Little League)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two more champions were crowned at the Georgia District 8 tournament Saturday.

First, Northern won the 8-10 boys bracket. They beat Harris County 15-0 in the championship.

(Source: Richard Bryant)

Harris County returned the favor in the 9-11 bracket, a 15-2 win for them over Northern in that one.

(Source: Richard Bryant)

Congratulations to both teams!

Sports Leader 9 will have coverage of more title games next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash,...
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics
Phenix City sewage leak in creek connected to the Chattahoochee River
Phenix City’s Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
Phenix City Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
INTERVIEW: Columbus OB/GYN speaks on women’s health amid recent Roe v. Wade decision

Latest News

Auburn travels to Omaha for the College World Series
Auburn travels to Omaha for the College World Series
Eufaula's Jerrel Jernigan took home football's biggest prize in 2012 when his Giants won the...
Jerrel Jernigan named Eufaula head football coach
Auburn Alumni Association setting up fan events for College World Series
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn baseball advances to College World Series