Portion of Hwy. 80 in Phenix City closed after crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A major crash has closed a portion of Highway 80 in Phenix City, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Both lanes of the U.S. roadway are blocked at the intersection of Jowers Road. That’s near East Alabama Motor Speedway. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. ET.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as crews work to clear the scene.

