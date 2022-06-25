COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is on the way to Valley but so are cooler temperatures. Today, expect few scattered showers this evening with rain coverage for about 30% of our area. Tomorrow is looking partly cloudy with a few scattered showers in the mix along with a high temperature of 94. To start the work week, Monday is looking to be the driest day of the week but we cannot rule out the possibility of isolated showers. Starting Tuesday make sure to keep your umbrella handy as there will be a 30% coverage of rain for the Chattahoochee Valley. This trend of rain will continue into Friday, so we will be receiving much needed precipitation to our area. This incoming rain will help cool our temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the week! But these showers also bring back the humidity, so expect conditions next week to be very muggy. We will dry out to start the weekend as the rain chances begin to decline on Saturday!

