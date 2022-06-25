Runaway teen, missing vehicle sought by Troup County deputies

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager along with a missing vehicle.

Edward Barnett, 15, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of College Street in Mountville, according to deputies.

Authorities say Barnett could be driving a 2013 Kia Optima that he took without permission. The teen is reported to have been possibly wearing red and black plaid pajama pants and a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Barnett or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.

