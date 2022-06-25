Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Runaway teen, missing vehicle sought by Troup County deputies

Authorities say Edward Barnett could be driving a 2013 Kia Optima that he took without...
Authorities say Edward Barnett could be driving a 2013 Kia Optima that he took without permission.(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager along with a missing vehicle.

Edward Barnett, 15, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of College Street in Mountville, according to deputies.

Authorities say Barnett could be driving a 2013 Kia Optima that he took without permission. The teen is reported to have been possibly wearing red and black plaid pajama pants and a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Barnett or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larkins
Muscogee County Sheriff Office searching for ‘most wanted’ suspect
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash,...
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics
Phenix City sewage leak in creek connected to the Chattahoochee River
Phenix City’s Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
Phenix City Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
INTERVIEW: Columbus OB/GYN speaks on women’s health amid recent Roe v. Wade decision

Latest News

Joshua Alex Williams is being held in the Eufaula City Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
Eufaula fire investigated as arson; man charged
1 teen dead, 2 others wounded in LaGrange shooting
File photo of police lights.
Authorities investigating shooting on 25th Avenue, Dawson Street in Columbus
Roe v. Wade falls: Alabama leaders, organizations react to Supreme Court’s vote