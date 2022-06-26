Business Break
2 Phenix City men killed in separate Russell County crashes

Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to ALEA.
Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to ALEA.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials said Timothy Gerald Moye, 32, was walking near the 206.6 mile marker of Highway 80, about three miles east of Phenix City, shortly after 3 p.m. when he was struck by a 2000 GMC pickup. Moye was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said Dakota Douglas Pelfrey, 27, was killed around 8:15 p.m. when the 2014 Ducati he was operating struck a 2014 Toyota RAV4 near the 20.2 mile marker on Highway 165, about 10 miles south of Phenix City.

No further details are available as Alabama state troopers continue to investigate both crashes.

