9th annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball supports student scholarship funds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 9th annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball returned in-person Saturday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ball is a fundraising event to sponsor the scholarship fund for graduates of Central High School, Glenwood School along with Russell County High School.

It also sponsors the scholarship fund for the dual enrollment students and awards funds to nonprofit agencies.

“The Phenix City Mayor’s Ball means an incredible amount to the community,” an event official said. ”We have given away scholarships to hundreds of individuals”.

The mayor’s ball began in 2014 from the vision of the Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. Over the years, the ball has raise more than $100,000 - with $70,000 raised just last year.

