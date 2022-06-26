Business Break
Advertisement

Actor, Day 26 member Willie Taylor talks ‘Grown Man Issues’ ahead of Columbus production

By Tiffany Maddox
Jun. 26, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for something to do Sunday evening, we’ve got just the thing for you!

A star-studded cast will be in town for a stage play called “Grown Man Issues”.

Willie Taylor, an actor in the play and Day26 group member Willie Taylor joined us on News Leader 9 this weekend to tell us what the audience can expect.

Watch the full interview above.

The production will be held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Sunday at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for the event, click here.

