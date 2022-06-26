Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Annual ‘Fathers and sons under the sun’ event returns to Columbus

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual “Fathers and sons under the sun” event was held Saturday in Columbus.

TOPPS, an organization which stands for Taking Out People’s Problem has been putting on this event for the last four years. It’s a day where fathers can come out with the sons and have a good time.

The day was filled with old-school fun which included competition games, punt, pass and kick, sack races and a lot more.

This event is held every year on the last Saturday of June.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash,...
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics
Hwy. 80 in Phenix City reopens after crash
INTERVIEW: Columbus OB/GYN speaks on women’s health amid recent Roe v. Wade decision
Authorities say Edward Barnett could be driving a 2013 Kia Optima that he took without...
Runaway teen, missing vehicle sought by Troup County deputies
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday

Latest News

9th annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball supports student scholarship funds
Springer Opera House in Columbus begins hosting shows outdoors
‘The Color Purple’ premieres at the Springer Opera House in Columbus
Phenix City sewage leak in creek connected to the Chattahoochee River
Your blood type can be printed on the back of your driver's license or state identification card
Outreach organization to assist individuals released from prison in Columbus, Atlanta area with acquiring ID’s