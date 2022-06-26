Annual ‘Fathers and sons under the sun’ event returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual “Fathers and sons under the sun” event was held Saturday in Columbus.

TOPPS, an organization which stands for Taking Out People’s Problem has been putting on this event for the last four years. It’s a day where fathers can come out with the sons and have a good time.

The day was filled with old-school fun which included competition games, punt, pass and kick, sack races and a lot more.

This event is held every year on the last Saturday of June.

