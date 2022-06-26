Business Break
Columbus Animal Control seeking fosters amid full capacity

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Control is seeking fosters as the shelter is at full capacity.

They’re set up to house 26 cats and 40 dogs, but officials say they are now over capacity and are having trouble taking in additional furry friends.

Dinia Collins, a technician at the center and Vickie Brown, a volunteer, joined us on News Leader 9 this weekend to discuss the critical need.

Interested fosters should contact the Columbus Animal Control at 706-225-4512 or stop by their facility located at 4910 Milgen Road.

