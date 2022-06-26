Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fort Benning holds 2022 Independence Celebration

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning held its 2022 Independence Celebration Saturday evening.

The event was put on by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation - also known as MWR.

Participants had a chance to take a leap from the airborne jump towers along with jamming to music, listening to performances by CeeLo Green, Andy Grammer and Runaway June.

Awards also went out to drill sergeant and squad of the year.

”Get after it tonight, really enjoy it. These acts we’ve got tonight are obviously world class. So on behalf of Sergeant Major Garner and I, we’re really thrilled to be here tonight with you. One force, one fight“, said Major General Patrick Donahoe, commanding general.

Donahoe says the event was a $700,000 investment.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy. 80 in Phenix City reopens after crash
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash,...
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday
INTERVIEW: Columbus OB/GYN speaks on women’s health amid recent Roe v. Wade decision
Authorities say Edward Barnett could be driving a 2013 Kia Optima that he took without...
Runaway teen, missing vehicle sought by Troup County deputies

Latest News

Columbus Animal Control seeking fosters amid full capacity
Actor, Day 26 member Willie Taylor talks ‘Grown Man Issues’ ahead of Columbus production
Annual ‘Fathers and sons under the sun’ event returns to Columbus
9th annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball supports student scholarship funds