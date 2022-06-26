Fort Benning holds 2022 Independence Celebration

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning held its 2022 Independence Celebration Saturday evening.

The event was put on by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation - also known as MWR.

Participants had a chance to take a leap from the airborne jump towers along with jamming to music, listening to performances by CeeLo Green, Andy Grammer and Runaway June.

Awards also went out to drill sergeant and squad of the year.

”Get after it tonight, really enjoy it. These acts we’ve got tonight are obviously world class. So on behalf of Sergeant Major Garner and I, we’re really thrilled to be here tonight with you. One force, one fight“, said Major General Patrick Donahoe, commanding general.

Donahoe says the event was a $700,000 investment.

