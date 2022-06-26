LaGrange police seek help in finding man missing since Jun. 6

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since earlier this month.

Authorities say Marquell Jackson was last seen near Stanford Automotive on Youngs Mill Road on June 6. He most recently lived in the Atlanta area and is originally from Florida, according to police. They say he may be seeking assistance in getting back to either location.

Jackson is described as 5′7″ tall and weighing about 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690.

