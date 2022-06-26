Phenix City man killed in Russell County crash Saturday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Russell County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Dakota Douglas Pelfrey, 27, was killed when the 2014 Ducati he was operating struck a 2014 Toyota RAV4 near the 20.2 mile marker on Highway 165, about 10 miles south of Phenix City. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, according to ALEA.

No further details are available as Alabama state troopers continue to investigate.

