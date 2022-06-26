Business Break
Rainy Week in Store

Allie Ann’s Forecast
7 day pop
7 day pop(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Great conditions are in place for the final day of your weekend. The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a 10% rain coverage and a high temperature of 94.  Now tomorrow is where weather conditions begin to get a little spicy. It is forecasted to be an extremely rainy week here in the Valley.  We are talking 30-40% rain coverage until Saturday! The good news is that this rain will help cool us off here as we will see our forecasted highs reaching the upper 80s this week!  Stay up to date on the weather to come with Storm Team 9.

