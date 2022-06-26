Small town, big entertainment: Moon Family Theatre

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - We now travel to Buena Vista to learn more about the history of a family-owned theatre and how the past shaped the future.

Buena Vista is a small town with huge entertainment. The Moon Family Theatre is a true hidden gem.

Mike Moon, a self-made entrepreneur and founder of the National Country Museum and the Elvis Pressley Collections Museum, opened the doors to the Silver Moon Music Barn.

He hosted performers like Conway Twitty, Chubby Checker and even Shania Twain. Moon died in 2016, leaving his children inspired to continue his legacy.

The Moon Theatre, located in the heart of Buena Vista, offers a new age of entertainment and education.

Lynn, Moon’s daughter, had a passion for music. She picked up where her father left off and opened an afterschool music program. The Performance Academy is located on the square for kids of the community as well as the surrounding areas.

Lynn’s daughter recently took over ownership of the theatre.

“We’ve got big names that come to this theatre,” said Sunni Lynn. “We only seat 150, it’s a very intimate environment and every seat in the house is a good seat.”

Today, Performance Academy provides music instruction for more than 30 enrolled students. It includes a student government organization plus an annual pageant with titleholder scholarships.

“I have learned to have a character and be nice to others and I’ve also learned to have plenty of confidence on stage,” said Millie McCorkle, Performance Academy princess.

“It just gets me but like the right feeling to do all the stuff in it’s fun, it’s really fun,” said Conner Manucy, vocalist and piano player. “And at the end, it encourages me to just do more so for more stuff in the future.”

The next big performance you can catch at the theatre is happening Thursday featuring Comedian Karen Mill.

