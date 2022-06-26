Business Break
Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision sparks local protest

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protestors are gathering from coast to coast including in Columbus after the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that gave women the right to abortions.

It comes a several states are already putting abortion bans into effect. People gathered on Broadway this weekend and held up signs that read “We won’t go back” and “Don’t tread on me...Protect women’s choice”.

News Leader 9 talked with some of the participants who explained what they are protesting for and how their futures as women may look.

“If people think that it’s going to stop right here, they’re wrong,” said Evie Gonzales. “Everything that they’re doing right now is going to keep going. It’s not going to stop pregnancy. It’s not going to stop with suicide. It’s not going to stop. They’re going to keep coming after you.”

“Abortions aren’t just for the people who have sex, get pregnant and continuously get them,” said Ariel Washington. “It’s for the people who can’t carry to term without dying. It’s for the people that have to choose between their child’s life and theirs in labor and delivery. It’s for so many things. It’s your mother, it’s your sister who get a tubal pregnancy that will die without one - that is the medical procedure to save them. It’s not about we just want to have sex and have babies. We just want to be safe, that’s it.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

