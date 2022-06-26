Typical Summer Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After extreme heat and mugginess the past two weeks we are finally seeing average summer patterns come into play. Starting tomorrow, we will see temperatures in the low 90s with a 30-40% coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Things will mostly dry out in the overnight hours, and then it will be rinse and repeat for the rest of the week. Make sure you keep the rain gear nearby in case you find yourself under a pop-up storm! By Tuesday, highs will top out in the upper 80s and stay there for the rest of the week thanks to the afternoon cloud cover and rainfall. Evenings should be calm and mild with lows staying in the 70s. For now, it doesn’t look like the rain chances come down at all heading into Fourth of July weekend, but we will keep you updated here and on our WTVM Weather app as the data comes in.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.