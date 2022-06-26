Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Typical Summer Week Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
7 day pop
7 day pop(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After extreme heat and mugginess the past two weeks we are finally seeing average summer patterns come into play. Starting tomorrow, we will see temperatures in the low 90s with a 30-40% coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Things will mostly dry out in the overnight hours, and then it will be rinse and repeat for the rest of the week. Make sure you keep the rain gear nearby in case you find yourself under a pop-up storm! By Tuesday, highs will top out in the upper 80s and stay there for the rest of the week thanks to the afternoon cloud cover and rainfall. Evenings should be calm and mild with lows staying in the 70s. For now, it doesn’t look like the rain chances come down at all heading into Fourth of July weekend, but we will keep you updated here and on our WTVM Weather app as the data comes in.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy. 80 in Russell County reopens after crash
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash,...
MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics
Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to...
2 Phenix City men killed in separate Russell County crashes
INTERVIEW: Columbus OB/GYN speaks on women’s health amid recent Roe v. Wade decision

Latest News

7 day pop
Rainy Week in Store
WTVM POP 7Day
Humidity and Rain Chances on the Rise
WTVM POP 7Day
Incoming Rain for the Valley
Practicing water safety as summer months arrives
Let it Rain