Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.(Amtrak news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with a dump truck.

Spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says initial reports are that some people were injured when the Southwest Chief struck the dump truck at 1:42 p.m. Monday near Mendon.

She says 243 people were on the train.

Mendon is about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City.

A spokesman at University Hospital in Columbia said three people were arriving from the scene but information on their conditions was not available.

Social media posts from the scene show several cars on their sides.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says eight cars derailed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says
Two Phenix City men are dead after separate Saturday crashes in Russell County, according to...
2 Phenix City men killed in separate Russell County crashes
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person...
1 dead, 2 injured in Columbus shooting Friday
Hwy. 80 in Russell County reopens after crash

Latest News

Man arrested allegedly attempting to cause explosion at WellStar Medical Center in LaGrange
A CEO killed was the first homicide in Fairfax City, Virginia, since July 2008.
CEO's killing marks city's first homicide since 2008
At least 11 people are dead and another 58 wounded in a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall in...
Ukraine: 11 dead, 58 wounded in mall airstrike
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights