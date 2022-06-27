Business Break
Child found dead in vehicle at Columbus restaurant, coroner says

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway after a child was found dead in a vehicle at a Columbus restaurant, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The incident happened at Wendy’s on Wynnton Road. Officials said the child was three years old.

No further details have been confirmed.

News Leader 9 will provide more information on-air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

