Daily opportunities for showers and storms this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After extreme heat for the last week or two, the heat starts to break this week but the humidity will be plenty high offering a better chance for showers and thunderstorms at times, especially around mid-week as a slowly moving front approaches. Clouds are expected to mix with sun Monday. It will be hot and a bit breezy as showers and storms pop up after 1 PM ET. Rain chances will vary from north to south with about a 40% coverage overall. However, the focus for showers and storms will be a little higher near and north of Highway 80/JR Allen Parkway with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Fewer storms are expected south of there on the other side of Phenix City, Columbus and Butler with a better chance of highs reaching the mid 90s. Any leftover showers and storms should fade by 9 or 10 PM in most cases. The rain coverage goes up to about 60% Tuesday and Wednesday as that front stalls out over the valley. Thick clouds should keep high temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Late in the week and for the holiday weekend, it appears we’ll keep a chance of showers and storms in the mix. Although the coverage doesn’t look too widespread - generally around 30-40% as of now. Plan on at least a couple downpours this week; some days you’ll see the rain while other days you won’t. Most of should pick up at least a half inch to an inch of rain, more if you get under heavier thunderstorms.

