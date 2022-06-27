GA lawmakers discuss overturned Roe vs. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned, at least half of the nation is working to make abortion illegal, including Georgia, according to NPR.

Monday, Georgia democrats met to highlight how this will affect women in the Peach State and their plan moving forward.

In Georgia, hours after the Supreme Court decision on Friday, Attorney General Chris Carr sent a letter to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals calling on them to implement House Bill 481. Governor Brian Kemp presented this in 2019: a six-week abortion ban which had been held up in court awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Just Friday, the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Whole Women’s Health, voting 6 to 3 to overturn Roe v. Wade. This is the 1973 case establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

According to the ruling, which was widely known after Politico published a leaked draft opinion in April, states now have the right to ban abortion for any reason, with or without exceptions for circumstances like rape and incest.

This, causing Republicans and Democrats in Georgia to fight for what they believe is best for a woman’s body.

“A fertilized egg is now considered a person under Georgia Law,” State Senator Jen Jordan said. “So you can see the Pandora’s box that will be opened as far as legal challenges. That’s what 481 does. It says that under Georgia law, a fertilized egg is a person for all intents and purposes and has all privileges and rights.”

If the Heartbeat bill passes in Georgia, State Senator Jen Jordan explained it will affect more than just women’s health rights, but also business, healthcare.... essentially, everyone in the Peach State.

“Whether we’re talking about women and their ability to access abortion care, or if we’re talking about physicians who leave the state because they’re not going to practice in a state that may jail them if they’re providing care to save lives,” Jordan said. “Whether we’re talking about businesses who are going to face an onslaught of litigation.”

We reached out to Georgia’s Republican Party, Governor Kemp’s Office and Attorney General Chris Carr’s office, with no response.

Carr released this statement Friday, saying in part ‘I believe in the dignity, value and worth of every human being, both born and unborn. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs.’

Abortion remains legal in Georgia, but the 11th Circuit is expected to lift the stay in the coming days or weeks.

